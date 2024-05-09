Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live Update: MSBSHSE likely to be release results tomorrow at mahresult.nic.in

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 11:03 PM IST

Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live Update: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the results of Class 10 and Class 12 Board exam 2024 by May 10, 2024