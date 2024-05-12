Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th Results 2024: MSBSHSE issues notice on speculations over scorecard date
Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th Results 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has issued a notice on its official website mahahsscboard.in/mr, to clarify the date and timing of the results of Class 10, 12 board exam 2024 following claims by several social media posts regarding the release date.