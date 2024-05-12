Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th Results 2024: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has issued a notice on its official website to clarify the date and timing of results of Class 10, 12 following claims by several social media posts regarding the release date

Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th Results 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has issued a notice on its official website mahahsscboard.in/mr, to clarify the date and timing of the results of Class 10, 12 board exam 2024 following claims by several social media posts regarding the release date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MSBSHSE, in its official notice (in Marathi), said, “Students of Classes 10, 12/ parents/ teachers are informed that through social media attempts are being made to spread wrong information about the 10th, 12th result 2024. All concerned parties, however, should not believe such rumours. The result dates will be announced by the state board on the official website https://mahahsscboard.in."

As per the media reports, the results for Class 10th and 12th are expected in the third or fourth week of May. However, there is no official confirmation on the date and time of the much-awaited board results. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | HBSE Class 10th Result 2024: Results declared, how to check score The MSBSHSE will announce the results in a press conference. The board will reveal the topper's name, overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, compartment exam and other important details during the press conference. Soon after the press conference, the MSBSHSE will activate the results link on its official website- mahahsscboard.in so that students can check their results.

Also Read | CUET UG 2024 Admit Card: NTA to release hall tickets soon at exams.nta.ac.in Maharashtra Board Result 2024: Websites to check the results mahahsscboard.in

mahresult.nic.in

results.gov.in

hscresult.mkcl.org Maharashtra Board Result 2024: Login Credentials Students can check their results by entering their login credentials like Roll Number, Mother’s first name

Maharashtra Board Result 2024: How to check the board results Go to the official website: mahahsscboard.in OR mahresult.nic.in

Click on the desired activated links ‘MAHA SSC Result 2024’/ ‘MAHA HSC Result 2024’ available on the homepage

Enter your Roll Number and mother’s first name

The result will be displayed on your screen

Download and print a hardcopy of the scorecard for future reference Maharashtra Board Result 2024: Minimum Passing grade As per MSBSHSE norms, students are required to score at least 35% marks in theory and practicals to be declared pass in the board exams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MSBSHSE conducted the Board exams of Class 12th from February 21 to March 19, while Class 10th exams were held from March 1 to 26, 2024 across the state. As per media reports, a total of 15,13,909 students registered for the HSC exams, which included 8,21,450 boys and 6,92,424 girls. Whereas over 16 lakh students appeared for Class 10 exams, including a total of 3,64,314 students from the Mumbai division alone, having six districts.

Also Read | CBSE Results 2024: Marks verification, re-valuation schedule declared In 2023, a total of 1,416,371 students registered for the Maharashtra HSC exams, out of which 1,292,468 successfully passed, leading to an overall pass rate of 91.25%. Among these, female students demonstrated higher success, achieving a pass rate of 93.73%, which was notably higher than the 89.14% pass rate recorded by male students.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!