Day after Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad has said that the board examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be held in the state, an official on Saturday said that the written examinations of HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) conducted by the Maharashtra education board will be held between April 23 and May 21 this year.

While the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam will be conducted between April 23 and May 21, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam will be held between April 29 and May 20, Ashok Bhosale, secretary of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) said.

These board exams are usually held in February and March, but this year their schedule has been changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had announced the proposed dates of the examinations on February 16 and invited suggestions from the stakeholders. After due consultation with them, we have fixed this final schedule of the exams," Bhosale said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported over 8,000 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, for the third straight day. At least 8,333 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday. Out of these fresh cases, Mumbai reported 1,035 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. With this, the active number of coronavirus patients in the state rose to 67,608. A total of 48 deaths have been reported in the state, including three from Mumbai.

Maharashtra has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The cases in the state have been on a rise since the second week of February. Several districts have announced stringent lockdowns and curfews to prevent the virus surge. Satara, Nagpur, Pune, Jalna, Latur have imposed restrictions. Amravati earlier announced a week-long lockdown earlier. Other districts of Maharashtra have imposed travel restrictions from the Vidarbha region in an attempt to contain the spike.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had a meeting with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and officials to review the coronavirus situation in the country. Thackeray asked chief secretary Sanjay Kumar to explore which government departments can run at full capacity with employees working from home, an official statement said. Maharashtra should take the initiative and start a new work culture, the chief minister said.

"We should start this new work style where work can be completed with full capacity and properly and there will be less COVID-19 threat too," he said.

