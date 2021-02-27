Maharashtra board exams for Classes 10, 12 to begin on 23, 29 April: Report

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported over 8,000 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, for the third straight day. At least 8,333 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday. Out of these fresh cases, Mumbai reported 1,035 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. With this, the active number of coronavirus patients in the state rose to 67,608. A total of 48 deaths have been reported in the state, including three from Mumbai.