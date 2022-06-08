Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be announcing the HSC Class 12 results today, June 8. The Maharashtra board said that the HSC Class 12th result 2022 timings will be around 1 PM on Wednesday. Candidates are advised to keep tracking the following websites mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in or msbshse.co.in.

