Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be announcing the HSC Class 12 results today, June 8. The Maharashtra board said that the HSC Class 12th result 2022 timings will be around 1 PM on Wednesday. Candidates are advised to keep tracking the following websites mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in or msbshse.co.in.
"Results for HSC exams held in March-April 2022 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announced online on 8th June at 1 pm," Maharashtra's Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad wrote on Twitter.
Gaikwad added that the "Subject wise edited marks of the students registered for the examination through 9 divisional education boards namely Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, Konkan will be available on the next official website after 1 pm".
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022
The Maharashtra Board conducted the exam from March 4 to April 7, 2022.
A total of 14,85,191 students had registered for the HSC exams of which 817,188 were male candidates and 6,68,003 were female candidates.
The exams were held in two shifts: morning and evening. The morning shift lasted from 10:30 AM to 2 PM, while the evening shift lasted from 3 PM to 6:30 PM.
Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result: Websites to check