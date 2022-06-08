Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra board to announce HSC Class 12th result shortly; Check timings, websites, other details

Maharashtra board to announce HSC Class 12th result shortly; Check timings, websites, other details

The Maharashtra Board conducted the exam from March 4 to April 7, 2022
1 min read . 06:50 AM ISTLivemint

  • Maharashtra HSC Class 12th result 2022: Candidates are advised to keep tracking the following websites mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in or msbshse.co.in

Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be announcing the HSC Class 12 results today, June 8. The Maharashtra board said that the HSC Class 12th result 2022 timings will be around 1 PM on Wednesday. Candidates are advised to keep tracking the following websites mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in or msbshse.co.in.

"Results for HSC exams held in March-April 2022 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announced online on 8th June at 1 pm," Maharashtra's Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad wrote on Twitter.

Gaikwad added that the "Subject wise edited marks of the students registered for the examination through 9 divisional education boards namely Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, Konkan will be available on the next official website after 1 pm".

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022

The Maharashtra Board conducted the exam from March 4 to April 7, 2022.

A total of 14,85,191 students had registered for the HSC exams of which 817,188 were male candidates and 6,68,003 were female candidates.

The exams were held in two shifts: morning and evening. The morning shift lasted from 10:30 AM to 2 PM, while the evening shift lasted from 3 PM to 6:30 PM.

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result: Websites to check

Candidates can check their results by visiting any of these websites:

--mahresult.nic.in

--hscresult.mkcl.org

--hsc.mahresults.org.in

--mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit any of the aforementioned official websites

Step 2: Click the link for the HSC, 12th exam result 2022

Step 3: Log in with your credentials

Step 4: The result of the Maharashtra HSC will be declared on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take the printout for future reference.