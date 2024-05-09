Maharashtra Board Result 2024: MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 results likely tomorrow at mahresult.nic.in. Details here
Maharashtra Board Result 2024: Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE is expected to release the results of Class 10 and Class 12 Board exam 2024 by May 10, 2024. However, there is no official confirmation on the date and time of the much-awaited board results.
Maharashtra Board Result 2024: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the results of Class 10 and Class 12 Board exam 2024 very soon. As per media reports, the MSBSHSE is likely to announce the results of both classes by May 10, 2024. However, there is no official confirmation on the date and time of the much-awaited board results.