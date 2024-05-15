Active Stocks
Business News/ Education / News/  Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates: MSBSHSE to declare SSC, HSC results soon at mahresult.nic.in
LIVE UPDATES

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates: MSBSHSE to declare SSC, HSC results soon at mahresult.nic.in

9 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 06:44 AM IST
Livemint

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will soon release Class 10th and Class 12th results at its official website. 

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBHSE) is  yet to declare the Class 10th and 12th results. As students are keenly waiting for the MSBHSE result announcement, they can check their scores on the official website after the declaration.

So far, no official information related to the MSBHSE result date has been obtained. After the result is declared, students can check it on mahresult.nic.in, msbshse.co.in, and hscresult.mkcl.org.

17 May 2024, 06:44:38 AM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: Check HSC result via SMS

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: Follow the below mentioned steps to check result

1. Compose a new SMS in the format: MHHSCSEAT NO.

2. Send the SMS to 57766.

3. The Maharashtra HSC/12th result will be sent to the same number.

17 May 2024, 06:12:31 AM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: How to check result?

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: Follow the below mentioned steps to check result:

Visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in.

Click on the HSC result tab.

Furnish your credentials to log in.

Check and download marksheet.

Keep a printout for future reference.

16 May 2024, 05:22:23 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: Pass percentage last year

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: Pass percentage last year

The Maharashtra Class 12 board pass percentage was 91.25% in 2023.

16 May 2024, 04:22:17 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: Credentials needed to check results on official websites

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: Credentials needed to check results on official websites

Following credentials will be required to check the Maharashtra board results when declared on the official website:

Roll number

Mother's first name.

16 May 2024, 03:53:30 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: How many students appeared for Class 12 exams?

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: According to details, more than 14 lakh students who took the Maharashtra Class 12 exams are awaiting their results.

16 May 2024, 03:50:34 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: When will results be declared?

Board officials will soon be releasing the Maharashtra board class 10 results. The date and time for the announcement of Maharashtra board 10th result 2024 will be announced on the official website mahahsscboard.in. Students are advised to keep their class 10 admit cards ready with them to check the result and download the marksheet.

16 May 2024, 02:16:47 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: When is the Maharashtra Result expected ? 

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: Maharashtra Board will likely declare Maharashtra Board HSC result in the third week of May. It is worth noting that the Board has not officially announced any date to announce results.

16 May 2024, 01:55:25 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: When will the result be announced?

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: The Maharashtra SSC, HSC board result will likely be announced by the board in the coming weeks. So far there has been no official confirmation about result announcement date.

16 May 2024, 01:35:58 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: Official websites where students can check their result

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: Students can check their results on the official websites of Maharashtra Board including  mahresult.nic.in, msbshse.co.in and hscresult.mkcl.org. 

16 May 2024, 01:19:25 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: Students of this stream scored highest in the previous year

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: In the previous year’s examination, students of Class 12 science stream scored highest in 2023. Science stream students scored  96.09 per cent.

16 May 2024, 12:55:08 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: How to check Maharashtra Class 12th result?

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: Students who appeared in the Class 12th Maharashtra Board examination this year can check their results after the announcement. They are required to follow the below steps to check result:

-Visit the official website of the Maharashtra board

-Open the HSC or SSC result tab

-Enter your credentials and log in

-Check the result and download your marks

16 May 2024, 12:09:55 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: Best performing district in previous year exam

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: The Konkan division emerged as the best-performing district for the Class 12th examinations held in 2023. The students cleared the examination with 96.01% last year. Whereas Mumbai was the worst-performing district for the Class 12th examination. 

16 May 2024, 11:45:44 AM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: Where to check official result announcement date?

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: As there has been no official confirmation regarding the result announcement, students can check the announcement related to the result date on theMaharashtra board’s official website.

16 May 2024, 11:28:35 AM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live:  Official links to check score

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: Students can check their score by visiting the following links after result announcement:

hscresult.mkcl.org

mahresult.nic.in

msbshse.co.in 

16 May 2024, 11:07:42 AM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live:  How to check marks online?

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: The Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) will announce the result at a press conference. Although there is no information about the result announcement date, students can check their results by using their mother’s first name and their seat number.

16 May 2024, 10:49:22 AM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: Previous year’s passing percentage of Class 12th

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: In 2023, nearly 91.25% of Class 12th students cleared the examination held in 2023. According to the data, 14,16,371 students appeared in the exam and nearly 12,92,468 cleared it. 

16 May 2024, 10:21:55 AM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: How to check result?

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: Students can check their results by following the procedure mentioned below

 

-Visit Maharashtra Board official website.

-Go to the SSC result or HSC result page.

-Enter the login details.

-Check result and download.

16 May 2024, 09:57:43 AM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: What are the login credentials required?

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: Students who appeared in the Class 10th and Class 12th examination are required to check their results after announcement by using their mother’s name and seat number.

16 May 2024, 09:25:33 AM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: Will Maharashtra Board release toppers’ list this year?

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: Maharashtra Board will unlikely release the toppers’ list for Class 12th this year. Names of the students who cleared the exam with the highest scores in streams like Science, Arts, and Commerce will not be revealed.

16 May 2024, 08:56:07 AM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: How many students appeared in Class 10th, 12th examination?

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: This year, nearly 14 lakh students appeared in the Maharashtra HSC exam. Whereas, nearly 15 lakh students appeared for the Class 10th examination.

16 May 2024, 08:21:11 AM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: What are the login details required to check result?

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: Students must check their SSC, HSC results after visiting the website and logging in using their credentials including roll number and mother’s name.

16 May 2024, 07:51:03 AM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: Online sources to check result

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: To check their score, students can visit the below-mentioned website links after the result announcement. 

mahresult.nic.in

msbshse.co.in and

hscresult.mkcl.org.

16 May 2024, 07:27:36 AM IST

 Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: When will the result be announced?

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: There has been no official announcement about the result date. It is expected that Maharashtra Board will announce the SSC and HSC result in the coming week.

16 May 2024, 06:15:23 AM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: No Class 12th toppers’ list this year

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: After the declaration of Maharashtra board results, the board is unlikely to announce exam toppers of different streams including Science, Arts and Commerce.

15 May 2024, 09:45:04 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: Over 26 lakh students await results

This year, over 26 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra 10th and 12th board exams. The results will be announced seperately for the SSC and HSC exams.

15 May 2024, 08:59:38 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: No toppers list for Class 12

The MSHSEB is not expected to disclose names of toppers in the Science, Arts and Commerce streams of Class 12.

15 May 2024, 08:28:09 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: Results of 2022

In 2022, girls outperformed boys. Out of the total female students, 95.35% passed and out of the total male students, 93.29% passed.

15 May 2024, 07:08:56 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: Steps to check result

- Go to the official website at mahresult.nic.in.

- On the homepage, click on the link – ‘Maharashtra SSC Results 2024’ result.

- A new window will open, enter the required credentials and click on the ‘submit’ button.

- The Maharashtra 10th result 2024 will appear on the screen.

- Check all the details and download the result

15 May 2024, 06:07:24 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: Minimum marks, supplementary exams

Candidates are required to secure minimum 35 per cent in each subject and overall to pass the MSBSHSE SSC and HSC exam. Those who are unable to secure the minimum marks will have to appear for the supplementary exam. 

15 May 2024, 05:10:52 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: How to check result via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on mobile phone

Step 2: Type MH (Exam Name) (Roll number)

Step 3: Send it to 57766

Step 4: You will receive the result via an SMS

15 May 2024, 05:06:19 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: Documents needed to check scores

Students who are awaiting their classes 10 and 12 results will require their admit cards to check their scorecards.

15 May 2024, 03:54:57 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: When were exams held

The Maharashtra SSC board exams were conducted from March 1 to 26 this year, and the HSC board exams were held from February 2 to March 19.

15 May 2024, 03:26:26 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: What's next for students

In the next academic year 2024–25, students who successfully complete the Maharashtra SSC exams are eligible to apply for first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions. Similarly, those who complete their HSC or Class 12 will be eligible to apply for higher studies at colleges in India and abroad. 

15 May 2024, 03:04:57 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: Stream wise performance in 2023

Science: 96.09%

Arts: 84.05%

Commerce: 90.42%

Business courses: 89.25%

15 May 2024, 02:23:49 PM IST

Maharashtra 10th, 12th Result 2024 LIVE: Exact date to declare MSBSHSE result

Maharashtra 10th, 12th Result 2024 LIVE: There has been no official confirmation related to the result announcement date. According to media reports, results are likely to be released in the second or third week of May.

15 May 2024, 02:11:08 PM IST

Maharashtra Board Results 2024 LIVE: Steps to check result

Maharashtra Board Results 2024 LIVE: Students who are waiting for their results announcement can check their result by following the below mentioned steps.

-Go to the board’s website.

-Open SSC result or HSC result

-Enter credentials

-Press enter and check result

15 May 2024, 01:47:01 PM IST

Maharashtra Board Results 2024 LIVE: Where to check official results?

Maharashtra Board Results 2024 LIVE: Students can check their official results after Maharashtra Board releases the results on its official website. To get the latest updates on MSBSHSE results, students can check their results at mahresult.nic.in.

15 May 2024, 01:35:21 PM IST

Maharashtra Board Results 2024 LIVE: Will there be any toppers list for Class 12th this year?

Maharashtra Board Results 2024 LIVE: Maharashtra Board is unlikely to release topper’s list in Science, Arts and Commerce streams. However, the board will continue to release the pass percentage and other key results.

15 May 2024, 01:17:38 PM IST

Maharashtra Board Results 2024 LIVE: How many students appeared in the exam?

Maharashtra Board Results 2024 LIVE: Fourteen lakh students appeared in the Maharashtra HSC exam, while more than 15 lakh students appeared in Class 10th examination.

15 May 2024, 12:58:58 PM IST

Maharashtra Board Results 2024 LIVE: What details are required to check scores?

Maharashtra Board Results 2024 LIVE: Students must check their scores with the help of their mother’s first name and seat number.

15 May 2024, 12:15:06 PM IST

Maharashtra Board Results 2024 LIVE: What are the official websites to check results?

Maharashtra Board Results 2024 LIVE: After the MSBSHSE result announcement, students can check their results on the official websites mentioned below:

hscresult.mkcl.org

msbshse.co.in

msbshse.co.in

mahresult.nic.in

15 May 2024, 12:07:19 PM IST

Maharashtra Board Results 2024 LIVE: Steps to check marks online

Maharashtra Board Results 2024 LIVE: Follow the below-mentioned steps to check marks

-Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in after the result announcement.

-Open the result link for SSC or HSC.

-Login with your details like name and roll number.

-Press enter and check your score.

-Download result and take out a print out for future reference.

15 May 2024, 11:35:46 AM IST

Maharashtra Board Result 2024 Live: MSBHSE result declaration date

Maharashtra Board Result 2024 Live: According to media reports, the MSBHSE result will be declared for Class 10th and Class 12th in the third or fourth week of May. So far, there has been no official announcement of the date and time.

15 May 2024, 11:28:23 AM IST

Maharashtra Board Results 2024 LIVE: When will Class 10th Class 12th results be declared?

Maharashtra Board Results 2024 LIVE: There has been no official announcement related to the result date. There are chances that the result will be declared this week.

