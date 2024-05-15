Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBHSE) is yet to declare the Class 10th and 12th results. As students are keenly waiting for the MSBHSE result announcement, they can check their scores on the official website after the declaration.
So far, no official information related to the MSBHSE result date has been obtained. After the result is declared, students can check it on mahresult.nic.in, msbshse.co.in, and hscresult.mkcl.org.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: Check HSC result via SMS
1. Compose a new SMS in the format: MHHSCSEAT NO.
2. Send the SMS to 57766.
3. The Maharashtra HSC/12th result will be sent to the same number.
Visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in.
Click on the HSC result tab.
Furnish your credentials to log in.
Check and download marksheet.
Keep a printout for future reference.
The Maharashtra Class 12 board pass percentage was 91.25% in 2023.
Following credentials will be required to check the Maharashtra board results when declared on the official website:
Roll number
Mother's first name.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: According to details, more than 14 lakh students who took the Maharashtra Class 12 exams are awaiting their results.
Board officials will soon be releasing the Maharashtra board class 10 results. The date and time for the announcement of Maharashtra board 10th result 2024 will be announced on the official website mahahsscboard.in. Students are advised to keep their class 10 admit cards ready with them to check the result and download the marksheet.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: Maharashtra Board will likely declare Maharashtra Board HSC result in the third week of May. It is worth noting that the Board has not officially announced any date to announce results.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: The Maharashtra SSC, HSC board result will likely be announced by the board in the coming weeks. So far there has been no official confirmation about result announcement date.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: Students can check their results on the official websites of Maharashtra Board including mahresult.nic.in, msbshse.co.in and hscresult.mkcl.org.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: In the previous year’s examination, students of Class 12 science stream scored highest in 2023. Science stream students scored 96.09 per cent.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: Students who appeared in the Class 12th Maharashtra Board examination this year can check their results after the announcement. They are required to follow the below steps to check result:
-Visit the official website of the Maharashtra board
-Open the HSC or SSC result tab
-Enter your credentials and log in
-Check the result and download your marks
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: The Konkan division emerged as the best-performing district for the Class 12th examinations held in 2023. The students cleared the examination with 96.01% last year. Whereas Mumbai was the worst-performing district for the Class 12th examination.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: As there has been no official confirmation regarding the result announcement, students can check the announcement related to the result date on theMaharashtra board’s official website.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: Students can check their score by visiting the following links after result announcement:
hscresult.mkcl.org
mahresult.nic.in
msbshse.co.in
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result Live: The Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) will announce the result at a press conference. Although there is no information about the result announcement date, students can check their results by using their mother’s first name and their seat number.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: In 2023, nearly 91.25% of Class 12th students cleared the examination held in 2023. According to the data, 14,16,371 students appeared in the exam and nearly 12,92,468 cleared it.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: Students can check their results by following the procedure mentioned below
-Visit Maharashtra Board official website.
-Go to the SSC result or HSC result page.
-Enter the login details.
-Check result and download.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: Students who appeared in the Class 10th and Class 12th examination are required to check their results after announcement by using their mother’s name and seat number.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: Maharashtra Board will unlikely release the toppers’ list for Class 12th this year. Names of the students who cleared the exam with the highest scores in streams like Science, Arts, and Commerce will not be revealed.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: This year, nearly 14 lakh students appeared in the Maharashtra HSC exam. Whereas, nearly 15 lakh students appeared for the Class 10th examination.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: Students must check their SSC, HSC results after visiting the website and logging in using their credentials including roll number and mother’s name.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: To check their score, students can visit the below-mentioned website links after the result announcement.
mahresult.nic.in
msbshse.co.in and
hscresult.mkcl.org.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: There has been no official announcement about the result date. It is expected that Maharashtra Board will announce the SSC and HSC result in the coming week.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result: After the declaration of Maharashtra board results, the board is unlikely to announce exam toppers of different streams including Science, Arts and Commerce.
This year, over 26 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra 10th and 12th board exams. The results will be announced seperately for the SSC and HSC exams.
The MSHSEB is not expected to disclose names of toppers in the Science, Arts and Commerce streams of Class 12.
In 2022, girls outperformed boys. Out of the total female students, 95.35% passed and out of the total male students, 93.29% passed.
- Go to the official website at mahresult.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link – ‘Maharashtra SSC Results 2024’ result.
- A new window will open, enter the required credentials and click on the ‘submit’ button.
- The Maharashtra 10th result 2024 will appear on the screen.
- Check all the details and download the result
Candidates are required to secure minimum 35 per cent in each subject and overall to pass the MSBSHSE SSC and HSC exam. Those who are unable to secure the minimum marks will have to appear for the supplementary exam.
Step 1: Open the SMS app on mobile phone
Step 2: Type MH (Exam Name) (Roll number)
Step 3: Send it to 57766
Step 4: You will receive the result via an SMS
Students who are awaiting their classes 10 and 12 results will require their admit cards to check their scorecards.
The Maharashtra SSC board exams were conducted from March 1 to 26 this year, and the HSC board exams were held from February 2 to March 19.
In the next academic year 2024–25, students who successfully complete the Maharashtra SSC exams are eligible to apply for first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions. Similarly, those who complete their HSC or Class 12 will be eligible to apply for higher studies at colleges in India and abroad.
Science: 96.09%
Arts: 84.05%
Commerce: 90.42%
Business courses: 89.25%
Maharashtra 10th, 12th Result 2024 LIVE: There has been no official confirmation related to the result announcement date. According to media reports, results are likely to be released in the second or third week of May.
Maharashtra Board Results 2024 LIVE: Students who are waiting for their results announcement can check their result by following the below mentioned steps.
-Go to the board’s website.
-Open SSC result or HSC result
-Enter credentials
-Press enter and check result
Maharashtra Board Results 2024 LIVE: Students can check their official results after Maharashtra Board releases the results on its official website. To get the latest updates on MSBSHSE results, students can check their results at mahresult.nic.in.
Maharashtra Board Results 2024 LIVE: Maharashtra Board is unlikely to release topper’s list in Science, Arts and Commerce streams. However, the board will continue to release the pass percentage and other key results.
Maharashtra Board Results 2024 LIVE: Fourteen lakh students appeared in the Maharashtra HSC exam, while more than 15 lakh students appeared in Class 10th examination.
Maharashtra Board Results 2024 LIVE: Students must check their scores with the help of their mother’s first name and seat number.
Maharashtra Board Results 2024 LIVE: After the MSBSHSE result announcement, students can check their results on the official websites mentioned below:
hscresult.mkcl.org
msbshse.co.in
msbshse.co.in
mahresult.nic.in
Maharashtra Board Results 2024 LIVE: Follow the below-mentioned steps to check marks
-Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in after the result announcement.
-Open the result link for SSC or HSC.
-Login with your details like name and roll number.
-Press enter and check your score.
-Download result and take out a print out for future reference.
Maharashtra Board Result 2024 Live: According to media reports, the MSBHSE result will be declared for Class 10th and Class 12th in the third or fourth week of May. So far, there has been no official announcement of the date and time.
Maharashtra Board Results 2024 LIVE: There has been no official announcement related to the result date. There are chances that the result will be declared this week.
