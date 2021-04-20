Maharashtra government today decided to cancel the class10 state board exam amid the rising covid-19 cases in the state. Maharashtra Minister for School Education, Varsha Gaikwad said,"Given the worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has now decided to cancel the state board exams for class 10."

Earlier on April 12 Maharashtra Education Minister informed that , "We’ve postponed state board exams for class 10th and 12th. Class 12th exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June. Fresh dates will be announced accordingly."

In Maharashtra, authorities decided to promote the students from class 1 to class 8 to next class without any examination in all state board schools, according to news agency ANI. The decision was taken in the wake of recent surge in coronavirus cases in the western state. "A decision regarding students of class 9 and 11 will be announced soon," Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad said earlier .

Maharashtra on Monday witnessed a dip in its daily count by recording 58,924 fresh infections and 351 deaths, the state health department said.

The overall case tally in Maharashtra now stands at 38,98,262 while the toll is 60,824, it said.

The state is now left with 6,76,520 active cases.

Of the 351 fatalities, 220 were from the last 48 hours and 85 from the last week.

A total of 52,412 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra so far to 31,59,240, the department said in a statement.

At 7,381, Mumbai reported the highest number of fresh cases in the state in the day, followed by 5,086 and 4,616 cases in Nagpur and Pune cities, respectively.

Mumbai's case tally now stands at 5,86,867 while the fatality count is 12,412.





