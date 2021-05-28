Maharashtra government today announced that the results of class 10 board exams will be based on internal exams conducted in class 9 and 10, news agency ANI said. It further said that those who are not satisfied with their results can sit for CET exams later.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday notified , "Board exam results for Class 10th will be based on exams conducted in Class 9th and 10th (internal marks).

"We will try to declare the results by the end of June. Those who aren't satisfied with their results can write CET exams later," he added.

Maharashtra Education Department also announced to financially help students of Class 1 to 12 who have lost parents due to COVID-19.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra government decided to cancel the class10 state board exam amid the rising covid-19 cases in the state. Gaikwad had said, "Given the worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has now decided to cancel the state board exams for class 10."

On April 12, the state government had announced to postpone the boards exams. As per the decision that was taken, Class 12th exams would be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams was rescheduled in June.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, authorities decided to promote the students from class 1 to class 8 to next class without any examination in all state board schools. The decision was taken in the wake of recent surge in coronavirus cases in the western state.

"A decision regarding students of class 9 and 11 will be announced soon," Gaikwad said earlier.

Maharashtra recorded 21,273 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state's infection tally to 56,72,180, while 425 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 92,225, the health department said.

Out of the 425 deaths, 267 occurred in the last 48 hours and 158 during the the last week, it said.

The state also added another 459 deaths to the cumulative figure due to updating of fatalitycounts by various civic bodies and districts. Hence, the overall death toll went up by 884 compared to Wednesday, the department said.

Recoveries outnumbered the daily detections by more than 13,000.

(With inputs from agencies)

