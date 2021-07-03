Maharashtra Class 12th state board evaluation criteria announced. Check details

For the theory portion, scores in one or more (unit test/first semester exams/practice exams) theory papers of Class 12 will carry 40 per cent weightage, whereas marks in the final exam of Class 11 and the average of the best three performing theory papers of Class 10 will have 30 per cent weightage each, the minister said. The overall assessment will be the measure of a students' performance in theory papers & orals/practical/internal assessments. Marks for the latter will be actual basis as per the board's prevailing policy, Gaikwad said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}