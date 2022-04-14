Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra: College students to get extra 15 minutes for offline exams

1 min read . 14 Apr 2022 Livemint

Maharashtra: The state's Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said students studying in colleges will get extra 15 minutes per hour during the offline exams

A Maharashtra cabinet minister has decided to give extra time to college and universities students to finish their final exams. The state's Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said students studying in colleges will get extra 15 minutes per hour during the offline exams.

This means for the one-hour exam, students will get extra 15 minutes while for two hours exam, students will get extra 30 minutes.

The decision to allow 15 minutes of extra time was taken on Wednesday in a meeting with universities' vice-chancellors. The officials in the meeting extended the timing as students have not been given offline exams in nearly two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the shift to online examinations.

In a tweet in the Marathi language, Uday Samant wrote, "Covid-19 forced education to the online platform and exams too were being conducted online. Considering that after a break of two years, students will be appearing for exams in offline mode, universities should give 15 extra minutes for every hour of the exam period to students".