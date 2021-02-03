College students in Maharashtra will return to the campus on 15 February with a maximum 50% occupancy in classes, state higher and technical education Minister Uday Samant said on Wednesday.

He also announced that the rule of minimum 75% attendance will be waived off for this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Samant had called a meeting of vice-chancellors of the universities on Monday to discuss the resumption of offline lectures. He had asked the VCs to come up with a plan for the same.

He had also asked them to discuss the issues over the difficulties in resuming physical classes with all the teaching and non-teaching staff.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is also the chancellor of all the universities in the state, had last week also called a meeting of all the vice-chancellors to review annual audit, filling up vacant posts and preparations of the universities for starting physical classes.

The vice-chancellors, in the meeting, demanded restarting of physical classes of colleges and universities without any delay. The Governor also voiced the same opinion and said that allowing physical classes for schools and not allowing offline classes college and universities is contradictory.

“I came to know through newspapers about reopening of Class 5 to 8 in schools across the state, hence not allowing physical classes at colleges and universities looks contradictory," the Governor had said

"Universities have already started their academic year and their online lectures are also going on. Since the Covid-19 pandemic has come under control, the universities should consider resuming physical classes at colleges. They can conduct classes in shifts," he added.

The government has allowed physical classes for students between Class 5 and Class 12 in phases, except in Mumbai

