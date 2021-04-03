In Maharashtra, authorities decided to promote the students from class 1 to class 8 to next class without any examination in all state board schools, according to news agency ANI. The decision was taken in the wake of recent surge in coronavirus cases in the western state. "A decision regarding students of class 9 and 11 will be announced soon," Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Saturday.

Earlier in February, Gaikwad said that the board examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be held in the state.

Considering the coronavirus situation in the state, local authorities ordered to shut down educational institutions. Maharashtra has been severely affected by coronavirus pandemic. The cases in the state have been on a rise since the second week of February. Several districts have announced stringent lockdowns and curfews to prevent the COVID-19 virus surge.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said a lockdown can not be ruled out if the situation did not improve. "I am talking to experts on whether there is an alternative to a complete lockdown and how to break the virus chain. I agree lockdown is harmful. In a day or two, guidelines for stricter restrictions will be announced," he said.

The state recorded 47,827 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest daily count since the coronavirus pandemic began. Mumbai also broke its previous record with 8,832 new infections.

"People should wear face masks, maintain physical distance, wash hands and avoid crowding,he appealed.

"Getting vaccinated does not mean you are safe from COVID. It will help reduce the risk," Maharashtra chief minister further mentioned.

