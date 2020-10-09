The Maharashtra government has decided to postpone the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam on Friday in view of Covid-19. State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the new date would be released soon. "We will announce the next date of exam soon," CM Uddhav Thackeray said.

The MPSC exam was scheduled to be held on 11 October and the admit cards for the exam have been released earlier.

MPSC is scheduled to conduct the combined exam for recruitment to 200 Group A, B and C posts in the state administration. The MPSC exam this year was earlier scheduled for April, May but were postponed.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 13,395 fresh cases of Covid-19, and with that, the overall tally has now touched 14,93,884. As many as 358 people have succumbed to the deadly virus, taking the death toll due to 39,430. The number of active cases in the state is now 2,41,986, as per the state health department.

Earlier on Thursday, BJP MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati has demanded that MPSC exam, which would be attempted by more than 2 lakh aspirants, should be postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Rajya Sabha member has threatened disruption and even suggested that the MPSC exam centres would be vandalised if the exam is held. The BJP leader asked, “What if students contract the coronavirus? Who will be responsible for it?"

