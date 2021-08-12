Attention students, the Maharashtra government on Thursday issued a resolution to slash all government and private school fees by 15% for the current academic year 2021-22 in view of the current Covid-19 pandemic situation.

In case the parents have already paid the entire fees, they will be compensated by way of adjusting the amount in the next academic year, the Government Resolution (GR) issued by the school education department stated.

In case of a dispute, a petition should be filed with the divisional fee regulatory authority and its decision will be binding on all, the order stated.

The state government has also directed school managements not to prevent students from availing online or offline education or bar them from sitting for examinations and withhold results if they haven't paid their fees.

All school boards and mediums will implement the order waiving off fees by 15 per cent with immediate effect, it stated. Parents’ bodies have been demanding some relief from the state government in terms of slashing school fees in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

On reopening of schools

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said it is up to local officials to decide, taking into consideration the coronavirus situation in the area.

When asked about the confusion about the state government's announcement to resume more physical classes at schools from 17 August, Gaikwad said the decision-making has been decentralised.

The Maharashtra Covid-19 task force at a meeting on Wednesday night opposed the decision to reopen more classes at schools. Gaikwad was not present at the meeting.

The education minister told reporters today that municipal commissioners in urban areas and collectors and Zilla Parishad CEOs in rural areas have been given the discretion to make a decision.

"There is no compulsion (on the state government's part) to reopen schools. The Covid task force members were not aware of our Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). There will be a meeting again. Our (education department's) secretary is studying the SOP of the task force," Gaikwad added.

With agency inputs

