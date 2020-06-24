MUMBAI : Maharashtra government on Wednesday informed the Bombay High Court that it cannot permit the Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE) board to conduct the pending exam in the state.

ICSE had decided that it will conduct the remaining class 10 and class 12 examsfrom July to July12 across the state after the exams were cancelled in March due to the covid-19 outbreak.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, appearing for the state, told a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice S S Shinde that the State Disaster Management Committee, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, held a meeting on Tuesday where it was decided not to permit the ICSE board to conduct its exams.

A petition was then filed by city resident Arvind Tiwari challenging the boards decision, claiming that the number of COVID-19 cases was still on the rise.

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the state government to clear its stand on the issue.

Kumbhakoni told the court on Wednesday that the state government had similarly taken a decision to not conduct its own university exams for final year students due to the pandemic.

The ICSE board last week told HC that it had decided to offer students an option to either take the pending exams in July or have their final results, in subjects where exams have not been held, determined on their performance in internal assessment/pre-board exams, results of which the board has already taken from the respective schools.

The bench had then directed the board to present its methodology for alternative grading for those students who opt not to physically appear for the exams.

The board told the court on Wednesday that it had come up with a methodology, but similar matters pertaining to exams of both the ICSE and CBSE boards were pending before the Supreme Court.

The ICSE boards counsel Darius Khambata said the apex court is likely to take up the matter on Thursday, following which the high court posted the petition for further hearing on June 29.

