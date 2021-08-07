Maharashtra govt to train 2,000 OBC students for MPSC, 1,000 for UPSC exams

"Under Mahajyoti, we are going to train 2,000 OBC students for the MPSC exam and 1,000 for UPSC exams," Wadettiwar said. Similarly, a project will also be undertaken to train 25 persons as commercial pilots, of which 33 per cent will be from the VJNT class and 67 per cent from the OBC category, he said.

