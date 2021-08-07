Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >Maharashtra govt to train 2,000 OBC students for MPSC, 1,000 for UPSC exams

Maharashtra govt to train 2,000 OBC students for MPSC, 1,000 for UPSC exams

Premium
The state government is planning to set up a separate commission for gathering data needed in court for political reservation of OBCs
1 min read . 02:01 PM IST Livemint

The state government has sanctioned funds to the tune of 150 crore for Mahajyoti

The Maharashtra government has decided to train 2,000 OBC students for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams and 1,000 for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams, state Disaster Management Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said on Saturday.

The Maharashtra government has decided to train 2,000 OBC students for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams and 1,000 for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams, state Disaster Management Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Aurangabad, the minister said talks are also underway with aviation companies to impart pilot training to 25 students each year.

Speaking to reporters in Aurangabad, the minister said talks are also underway with aviation companies to impart pilot training to 25 students each year.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The state government has sanctioned funds to the tune of 150 crore for Mahajyoti (Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute), of which 40 crore have been disbursed, he said.

"Under Mahajyoti, we are going to train 2,000 OBC students for the MPSC exam and 1,000 for UPSC exams," Wadettiwar said. Similarly, a project will also be undertaken to train 25 persons as commercial pilots, of which 33 per cent will be from the VJNT class and 67 per cent from the OBC category, he said.

Talking about the appointment of MPSC board members, Wadettiwar said that other communities should also be given preference while appointing members, and the issue will be taken up with the chief minister.

The state government is planning to set up a separate commission for gathering data needed in court for political reservation of OBCs, he said. The minister further criticised the Union Cabinet for clearing a constitution amendment bill that seeks to give states the power to make their own OBC lists.

"The bill presented in the Parliament is incomplete. The Central government has pushed its responsibility on states regarding reservation. Without Constitutional amendment, reservation beyond 50 per cent is not possible," he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!