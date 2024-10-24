Maharashtra likely to lower passing marks for Maths and Science in Class 10, but ’students cannot pursue….

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections on November 20, the state education board has proposed to reduce the minimum passing marks required in Maths and Science to 20 out of 100, from 35 at present, in its new school curriculum framework.

While students struggling with these subjects may find the move a relief, there remains a twist in the tale. Students securing the passing mark will be marked as ‘passed’ on their mark sheets, but a special note will indicate that they cannot pursue maths or science courses.

According to officials, the lowering of passing marks is only in proposal stage and will be finalised when roll-out of State Curriculum Framework-School Education (SCF – SE) is in its final stages, which is a few years away, stated media reports.

Sharad Gosavi, chairman of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, said the change in passing marks will come into place when the new curriculum is implemented across the state.

‘Just an additional feature…’ Rahul Rekhawar, director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), said this change is part of the new curriculum framework has been already approved by the school education department. Aimed to safegaurd students against failing the class 10th examinations because of Maths and Science, the ‘change is designed to ensure students are not pushed unfairly out of the system,’ said Rekhawar.

Rekhawar also added that if the student chooses, he or she can still appear for the supplementary exam and regular exam the next year, pass the subjects, and get a new mark sheet. “This is just an additional feature we are adding to the existing ones,” Rekhwar was quoted as saying by TOI.

‘Remark..but not get stuck’ The proposal, however has already been welcomed by academicians and school teachers who feel that fear of mathematics has been a serious concern among students causing them stress.

“(They will have a remark) But they will not get stuck at Class 10 level and eventually drop out,” said Mahendra Ganpule, former head of the Maharashtra School Principals’ Association, reported IE.