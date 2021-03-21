Pune (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) today held its preliminary exam for State Services, with all standard operating procedures related to Covid-19 protocols in place.

Earlier, the state government had postponed the exam in view of increasing Covid-19 cases. This exam was earlier scheduled on March 14 and was rescheduled on March 11 before the final date was set for March 21.

Maharashtra: MPSC State Service Prelims exam being conducted in Nagpur, amid complete lockdown imposed in the city due to a rise in COVID19 cases pic.twitter.com/UVBCARUDnw — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2021





The preliminary examination was to take place in April last year but was repeatedly delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Candidates were seen wearing masks and maintaining social distancing norms at an exam centre in Pune.

In Nagpur, the exam took place amid a complete lockdown imposed in the city due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The examination took place at various centres across the state by following proper precautions as per the guidelines issued by the government. Candidates have been asked to maintain social distancing at the exam centres and also wear masks.

The MPSC also announced that the other two examinations scheduled on March 27 and April 21 will be held as per the schedule and there is no change in that.

Meanwhile, a total of 43,846 new coronavirus cases and 22,956 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday. With the addition of fresh infections, the total cases in the country reached 1,15,99,130, including 3,09,087 active cases and 1,11,30,288 recoveries. The death toll stands at 1,59,755 including 197 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.









