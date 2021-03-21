Maharashtra: MPSC Prelim exam held today with Covid-19 protocols in place

Meanwhile, a total of 43,846 new coronavirus cases and 22,956 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday. With the addition of fresh infections, the total cases in the country reached 1,15,99,130, including 3,09,087 active cases and 1,11,30,288 recoveries. The death toll stands at 1,59,755 including 197 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.