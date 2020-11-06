Maharashtra: No Class X, XII exams of state board before May 2021, says minister

Mumbai: Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday said the examinations of Class X and XII conducted by the state board will not be held before May 2021 instead of February or March due to the prevailing coronavirus situation.

"The current situation of coronavirus is likely to last for a longer period. We have discussed the issue of completion of syllabus and holding of exams," Gaikwad said.

"The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will not be able to conduct the exams of Class X and XII before May," Gaikwad said.

The state's school education minister also informed the plan for resuming classes in the state in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have proposed before state govt to restart classes in schools for 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th classes from 23 November," she said.

"I have also discussed the issue of how much curriculum can be omitted so that teachers can complete the remaining part. We will have to cut at least 25% of the curriculum," she added.

Meanwhile, as many as 5,246 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Maharashtra, taking the total cases to 17,03,444, said the state Public Health Department on Thursday.

According to the state Public Health Department, 15,51,283 patients have been discharged to date after full recovery, with 11,277 patients discharged today.

However, 117 people have succumbed to the coronavirus taking the death toll to 44,804.

The active cases in the state stand at 1,06,519 with a recovery rate at 91.07 per cent.

Amid the new cases being recorded in the state daily, Maharashtra has now allowed cinemas to reopen from 5 November at 50% capacity. An order from the state government on Wednesday said cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes and drama theatres will be allowed to function outside containment zones.

