Maharashtra government today announced that all students in Class 9 and Class 11 will be passed without taking exams. The decision was taken in the wake of recent surge in coronavirus cases in the western state.

Earlier, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra had announced that all students from Class 1-8 will be passed without examinations.

The state Government, however, announced that the exams for Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams 2021 will be held offline and the date sheet for these exams will be released soon.

Considering the coronavirus situation in the state, local authorities ordered to shut down educational institutions. Maharashtra has been severely affected by coronavirus pandemic. The cases in the state have been on a rise since the second week of February. Several districts have announced stringent lockdowns and curfews to prevent the COVID-19 virus surge.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 55,469 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the second highest spike in the last two days, taking the tally of infections to 31,13,354while 297 deaths pushed the toll to 56,330, the state health department said.

Maharashtra is now left with 4,72,283 active cases.

With vaccination drive picking up in the state, Maharashtra Government has requested the Centre to supply adequate quantity of doses to ensure that the momentum is not lost.

Meanwhile, the Pune based Serum Institute of India has sought ₹3,000 crore grant from the government to ramp up capacity of the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine beyond 100 million doses a month that it will reach by the end of May. Serum’s output is around 65-70 million doses a month right now.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via