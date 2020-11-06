Maharashtra: Resume classes 9 to 12 from 23 Nov, says education dept to state

Maharashtra School Education Department has proposed that the state government should restart classes in schools for Classes 9 to 12 from November 23.

"We have proposed before state government to restart Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 in schools from November 23. We have not started classes at schools yet due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now we want the students to come to schools, so we have proposed the date of November 23," Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said.

Along with that, the minister said the examinations of Class X and XII conducted by the state board will not be held before May 2021 instead of February or March due to the prevailing coronavirus situation.

"The current situation of coronavirus is likely to last for a longer period. We have discussed the issue of completion of syllabus and holding of exams," Gaikwad said.

"The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will not be able to conduct the exams of Class X and XII before May," Gaikwad said.

Meanwhile, as many as 5,246 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Maharashtra, taking the total cases to 17,03,444, said the state Public Health Department on Thursday.

According to the state Public Health Department, 15,51,283 patients have been discharged to date after full recovery, with 11,277 patients discharged today.

However, 117 people have succumbed to the coronavirus taking the death toll to 44,804.

The active cases in the state stand at 1,06,519 with a recovery rate at 91.07 per cent.





