Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: When will MSBSHSE announce Class 10 results?

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to announce the Class 10 or the SSC results soon. Once the results are declared, students can check their SSC results on mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in, ssc.mahresults.org.in.

Currently, the official date for results is not out, however, media reports claim that the MSBSHSE Class 10 results will likely be announced tomorrow i.e. May 24 or in the last week of the month. Some reports also state the results are likely to be out in the first week of June. In 2023, the Maharashtra SSC Results were declared on June 2. The Maharashtra Class 10th exams were conducted between 1 -26 March.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: Here's how to check Class 10 results

-Visit the website mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in, ssc.mahresults.org.in.

-Navigate to the Maharashtra SSC result page.

-A login window will appear where you need to provide the requested information

-Once you've entered the required information, submit the form.

-Your scorecard should then be available for download or viewing.

A look at Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023:

In the Maharashtra SSC result 2023, a total of 14,34,898 out of 15,29,096 from the nine divisional boards of the state, including Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan. The pass percentage stood at 93.83 per cent. Mumbai recorded a pass percentage of 93.66 per cent while the Konkan division recorded the highest pass percentage with 98.11 per cent.

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 2024 results

Meanwhile, on May 21, the MSBSHSE declared the Class 12 or HSC exam results with a pass percentage of 93.37 per cent. In the Class 12 exams 2024, Girls achieved an impressive pass percentage of 95.44 per cent while boys recorded 91.60 per cent. Konkan recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.91 percent while Mumbai recorded 91.95 percent. The Science stream recorded a pass percentage of 97.82 per cent, Arts: 85.88 per cent, Commerce: 92.18 per cent, Vocational: 87.75 per cent and ITI 87.69 per cent.

