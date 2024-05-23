Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: When will MSBSHSE announce Class 10 results?

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: When will MSBSHSE board announce Class 10 results? Know all details here
Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to announce the Class 10 or the SSC results soon. Once the results are declared, students can check their SSC results on mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in, ssc.mahresults.org.in.