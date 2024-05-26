Maharashtra 10th Result Live Updates: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the results of SSC or Class 10th Board Results 2024 on Monday, May 27, 2024 at 1 pm at mahresult.nic.in.
The MSBSHSE officials will announce the Board results in a press conference. The board will announce the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage and other details during the conference. Soon after the results are announced, the MSBSHSE board will activate the results link on its official website.
Students can check the results on MSBSHSE official websites: mahresult.nic.in and sscresult.mahahssboard.in by entering their login credentials, Roll Number, and Mother’s first name.
The results will also be available on SMS and DigiLocker.
As per MSBSHSE norms, students must score at least 35% marks in theory and practicals to be declared to pass the board exams.
Maharashtra 10th Result Live: How to check the board results
Go to the official website: mahresult.nic.in/ sscresult.mahahssboard.in
Click on the desired activated links ‘MAHA SSC Result 2024’ available on the homepage
Enter your Roll Number and Mother’s first name
The result will be displayed on your screen
Download and print a hardcopy of the scorecard for future reference
Login credentials to check MSBSHSE SSC results
As per MSBSHSE, students can check their results by entering their login credentials like Roll Number, and Mother's first name
Websites to check the results
MSBSHSE official websites:
mahresult.nic.in
sscresult.mahahssboard.in
Other sources:
sscresult.mkcl.org
results.digilocker.gov.in
results.targetpublications.org
Results to be out tomorrow
