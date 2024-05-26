Hello User
Maharashtra 10th Result Live Updates: MSBSHSE SSC results on May 27 at 1 pm. Steps to check

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 PM IST
Livemint

Maharashtra 10th Result Live Updates: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the results of SSC or Class 10th Board Results 2024 on Monday, May 27, 2024 at 1 pm at mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra 10th Result Live Updates: Students can check their results by entering their login credentials, Roll Number, and Mother’s first name
