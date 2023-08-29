Maharashtra SSC, HSC exams 2024 to be held on THIS date. Check all details here1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Maharashtra Board announces dates for Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2024. SSC exams from 1-24 March, HSC exams from 21 Feb-19 March.
The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the dates of the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) exams 2024 on the board official website i.e. mahahsscboard.in.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message