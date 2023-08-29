The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the dates of the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) exams 2024 on the board official website i.e. mahahsscboard.in.

The Maharashtra SSC exams 2024 will be held from 1 March to 24 March. The board will conduct the SSC exams 2024 from 21 February to 19 March. Apart from the dates of the exams, MSBSHSE has also announced the tentative time table of the Maharashtra SSC exams 2024 and HSC exams 2024.

As per the tentative time table, both the exams SSC and HSC exams 2024 will be held in two shifts i.e. from 11 am-2 pm and 3pm to 6 pm or 3-5 pm depending on the subjects. As per reports, the exams will be held at the nine divisional boards which is Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad, Konkan, Amravati, Latur.

Anuradha Oak who is the secretary of MSBSHSE has said that every year, the board releases a tentative timetable, however, if recommendations or concerns are not made made, then the board goes ahead with the same time table, India.com has reported.

Meanwhile, yesterday i.e. on 28 August, the results of the SSC and HSC Supplementary examination 2023 were announed. The SSC supplementary exams were conducted from 18 July-1 August while the HSC supplementary exams were conducted from 18 July-8 August.

The pass percentage of Maharashtra HSC supplementary exam was 32.13 percent while the pass percentage of SSC supplementary exams stood at 29.86 percent. About 45,166 students appeared for SSC supplementary exams of which 13,487 cleared the exams while 68,909 students had appeared for the HSC supplementary exams of which 22, 144 passed.