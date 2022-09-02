Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 LIVE: Class 10th, 12th result out

Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary result 2022: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Friday, September 2, will declare the MSBSHSE class 10th, and 12th results at 1 pm.
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Friday, September 2, has declared the MSBSHSE class 10th, and 12th results at 1 pm. Candidates who appeared for these exams can check results on the official website of mahresult.nic.in.
In Maharashtra, the SSC or class 10th supplementary examination was held from July 27 to August 12, 2022, while the HSC or class 12th supplementary examination was conducted from July 21 to August 24 this year.
02 Sep 2022, 01:21 PM ISTMaharashtra Class 10th, 12th supply result 2022: Follow these steps
Visit the official website---mahresult.nic.in.
On the home page, click on Maharashtra 10th 12th supplementary result 2022 link.
Enter your login credentials and submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Download and get a hard copy for future reference.
02 Sep 2022, 01:14 PM ISTMaharashtra Class 10th, 12th supply result: Websites to check
1) mahahsscboard.org
2) mahresult.nic.in
02 Sep 2022, 01:13 PM ISTMaharashtra SSC, HSC 2022: Check supply result with these details
Candidates are required to login with “roll number" and “mother’s first name as given on admit card" to check the result.
02 Sep 2022, 01:04 PM ISTMaharashtra Class 10th, 12th supply result 2022 out, Check link here
Maharashtra Board Class 10th, 12th supply result 2022 has been announced. Candidates can now check their results on---mahresult.nic.in.
02 Sep 2022, 12:57 PM ISTMaharashtra SSC, HSC supply result: Few minutes left
The result for Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary exam 2022 will be out at 1 pm today. Stay tuned for latest updates!
Candidates can their SSC, HSC supplementary exam results on “mahahsscboard.org" or “mahresult.nic.in".
02 Sep 2022, 12:51 PM ISTMaharashtra SSC result 2022: Result was declared on June 17
This year, girls yet again outshone boys with their pass percentage of 97.96 as against the boys' 96.06 per cent.
A total of 15,84,790 students had registered for the exam, of whom 15,68,977 appeared for it, while 15,21,033 of them cleared the exam that was held in March-April this year.
In the regular students' category, 6,50,779 students got first class with distinction, while 5,70,027 and 2,58,027 others received first class and second class respectively. Of the total 22,921 schools, 12,210 posted 100 per cent results.
02 Sep 2022, 12:42 PM ISTMaharashtra SSC supply result 2022: When class 10th result was declared?
The Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) declared the results for the SSC exam on June 17 for students of the Maharashtra Board. The overall pass percentage was 96.94 per cent this year.
02 Sep 2022, 12:37 PM ISTMaharashtra SSC, HSC supply result: Class 10th, 12th result was declared in June 2022
A total of 13,56,604 passed the Maharashtra HSC exam 2022 and as many as 15,21,003 students have passed SSC examination this year.
02 Sep 2022, 12:33 PM ISTMaharashtra SSC, HSC supply result 2022: Date and time
In Maharashtra, the result for Class 10th and 12th supplementary exams will be out today, September, at 1 pm.