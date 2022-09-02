Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 LIVE: Class 10th, 12th result out

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Friday, September 2, will declare the MSBSHSE class 10th, and 12th results at 1 pm. (HT)
4 min read . 01:21 PM ISTLivemint

Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary result 2022: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Friday, September 2, will declare the MSBSHSE class 10th, and 12th results at 1 pm.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Friday, September 2, has declared the MSBSHSE class 10th, and 12th results at 1 pm. Candidates who appeared for these exams can check results on the official website of mahresult.nic.in.

In Maharashtra, the SSC or class 10th supplementary examination was held from July 27 to August 12, 2022, while the HSC or class 12th supplementary examination was conducted from July 21 to August 24 this year.

02 Sep 2022, 01:09 PM IST Maharashtra Class 10, 12th supply result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website---mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on Maharashtra 10th 12th supplementary result 2022 link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and get a hard copy for future reference.

02 Sep 2022, 01:04 PM IST Maharashtra Class 10th, 12th supply result 2022 out, Check link here

Maharashtra Board Class 10th, 12th supply result 2022 has been announced. Candidates can now check their results on---mahresult.nic.in.

 

Maharashtra SSC, HSC supply result has been declared. 
02 Sep 2022, 12:57 PM IST Maharashtra SSC, HSC supply result: Few minutes left

The result for Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary exam 2022 will be out at 1 pm today. Stay tuned for latest updates!

02 Sep 2022, 12:51 PM IST Maharashtra SSC result 2022: Result was declared on June 17

This year, girls yet again outshone boys with their pass percentage of 97.96 as against the boys' 96.06 per cent.  

A total of 15,84,790 students had registered for the exam, of whom 15,68,977 appeared for it, while 15,21,033 of them cleared the exam that was held in March-April this year.

In the regular students' category, 6,50,779 students got first class with distinction, while 5,70,027 and 2,58,027 others received first class and second class respectively. Of the total 22,921 schools, 12,210 posted 100 per cent results.

02 Sep 2022, 12:46 PM IST Maharashtra SSC, HSC supply result: Result at 1 pm today

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials handy to check the results for Class 10th and 12th supplementary examination today. The results will be available on---mahresult.nic.in. 

02 Sep 2022, 12:42 PM IST Maharashtra SSC supply result 2022: When class 10th result was declared?

The Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) declared the results for the SSC exam on June 17 for students of the Maharashtra Board. The overall pass percentage was 96.94 per cent this year. 

02 Sep 2022, 12:37 PM IST Maharashtra SSC, HSC supply result: Class 10th, 12th result was declared in June 2022

A total of 13,56,604 passed the Maharashtra HSC exam 2022 and as many as 15,21,003 students have passed SSC examination this year.

02 Sep 2022, 12:33 PM IST Maharashtra SSC, HSC supply result 2022: Date and time

In Maharashtra, the result for Class 10th and 12th supplementary exams will be out today, September, at 1 pm. 

02 Sep 2022, 12:32 PM IST Maharashtra SSC, HSC result 2022: Exam dates

The board has conducted SSC supplementary exams from July 27 to August 12, 2022 and HSC supplementary examination was held from July 21 to August 24 this year. 

02 Sep 2022, 12:26 PM IST Maharashtra Class 10th, 12th supply result 2022: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website---mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on Maharashtra 10th 12th supplementary result 2022 link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Download and get a hard copy for future reference. 

02 Sep 2022, 12:23 PM IST Maharashtra HSC supply result 2022: When was class 12th result declared?

Maharashtra board had declared the HSC result on June 8, 2022. The pass percentage for Class 12th result was 94.22%. 

02 Sep 2022, 12:20 PM IST Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022: Where to check?

Candidates can check their results on below mentioned websites, 

1) mahahsscboard.org

2) mahresult.nic.in

