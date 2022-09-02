Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 LIVE: Class 10th, 12th result out

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates are required to login with “roll number" and “mother’s first name as given on admit card" to check the result.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Maharashtra Board Class 10th, 12th supply result 2022 has been announced. Candidates can now check their results on---mahresult.nic.in.

The result for Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary exam 2022 will be out at 1 pm today. Stay tuned for latest updates!

2) On the homepage, click on the SSC or HSC result links.

Maharashtra SSC result 2022: Result was declared on June 17

This year, girls yet again outshone boys with their pass percentage of 97.96 as against the boys' 96.06 per cent.

A total of 15,84,790 students had registered for the exam, of whom 15,68,977 appeared for it, while 15,21,033 of them cleared the exam that was held in March-April this year.

In the regular students' category, 6,50,779 students got first class with distinction, while 5,70,027 and 2,58,027 others received first class and second class respectively. Of the total 22,921 schools, 12,210 posted 100 per cent results.