The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the class 10 final results on Friday. The link to download the marks will be available on the official website after 1 pm.

The results were announced by Maharashtra board chairman Dinkar Patil in a press conference.

He said that the overall pass percentage is 99.95% this year -- the highest ever. The Konkan has got the highest pass percentage (100%) and Nagpur the lowest (99.84%).

In addition to this, the number of top scorers has also drastically increased with 957 students getting 100% marks. As many as 1,04,633 students have scored above 90% marks.

Out of the total 22,767 schools registered in the state, 22,384 have got 100% results. However, there are nine schools, including two in Mumbai and four in Nagpur, where not even a single student could secure passing marks.

The state government has said that any student who is not satisfied with the marks allotted can appear in the examinations for improvement. The exams will be conducted when situation is conducive.

How to check results:

Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad took to Twitter to explain how students should check their results once the link goes live on the website.

How to check results via SMS:

Students can send the following message -- MHSSC<space>SEAT NO -- to 57766.

Note: No official announcement regarding the SMS service has been made this year.

The Maharashtra class 10 board exams were cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Therefore, the students were evaluated based on their performance in class 9 as well as class 10 internals. Of the 100 marks, 50% were based on class 9, 30 marks for the year-long internal assessment of class 10 and 20 marks for practical or homework or assignments in class 10.

As many as 16,58,624 students were eligible to appear in the Maharashtra SSC exam this year.





