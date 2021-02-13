Subscribe
Maharashtra university students can opt for online or offline modes of exams, says education minister
The option to appear for examinations in the online or offline modes will be kept open for students

Maharashtra university students can opt for online or offline modes of exams, says education minister

1 min read . 10:16 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The decision has been taken in view of the Covid-19 pandemic
  • College students in Maharashtra will return to the campus on 15 February with a maximum 50% occupancy in classes

University exams in Maharashtra will be conducted through online as well as offline modes for the convenience of students, said state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant on Saturday.

"The option to appear for examinations in the online or offline modes will be kept open for students. This was decided at a meeting of vice-chancellors of universities in the state," said Samant.

The decision has been taken in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Samant, the implementation of this process would be decided at the university level.

Re-opening of colleges

College students in Maharashtra will return to the campus on 15 February with a maximum 50% occupancy in classes. The rule of minimum of 75% attendance will be waived off for this year in view of the pandemic.

Samant had called a meeting of vice-chancellors of the universities earlier this month to discuss the resumption of offline lectures. He had asked the VCs to come up with a plan for the same.

He had also asked them to discuss the issues over the difficulties in resuming physical classes with all the teaching and non-teaching staff.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is also the chancellor of all the universities in the state, had last month called a meeting of all the vice-chancellors to review annual audit, filling up vacant posts and preparations of the universities for starting physical classes.

The vice-chancellors, in the meeting, demanded restarting of physical classes of colleges and universities without any delay. The Governor also voiced the same opinion and said that allowing physical classes for schools and not allowing offline classes in college and universities is contradictory.

