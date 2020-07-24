Mahindra Group launches university for interdisciplinary learning

Mumbai: The Mahindra Group today announced the launch of Mahindra University (MU) to drive interdisciplinary learning, integrating the study of science and technology with humanities, ethics, philosophy and design, with the group's executive chairman Anand Mahindra as its chancellor.

As part of the immediate road map, the university will launch the School of Management (2021-22), School of Law (2021-22), Indira Mahindra School of Education (2021-22), School of Media and Liberal Arts (2022-23) and School of Design (2023-24). MU includes the Ecole Centrale School of Engineering that was set up in 2014.

“The pandemic has created more speculation around education in the new world. Along with moving education online, there is a need for change in the content. In the post-covid world, there will be a need for more people who understand humanities while applying technology to solve those problems and there will be jobs to compensate them at par," said Mahindra at the launch.

The 130-acre, multi-disciplinary campus in Hyderabad will offer undergraduate, post graduate and PhD courses. It will operate as an autonomous university, with its contemporary curricula being curated to fully leverage emerging technologies like data science, blockchain and data analytics.

Mahindra University is part of the Mahindra Educational Institutions (MEI), a not-for-profit subsidiary of Tech Mahindra. The university is being planned to be a platform to balance education with real-world experience through entrepreneurial projects to solve complex challenges facing society. Apart from US- and Europe-based universities, they are actively seeking partnerships with Japanese universities to leverage their expertise in technology and design, said Mahindra. An estimated 4,000 students and over 300-plus faculty members will be in place across the various schools at Mahindra University over the next five years.

“There is a need to change the syllabus for technical learning such that art, history, philosophy are also part of their learning. We see a need for multi-dimensional talent across industries and we will ensure to provide such education," said Vineet Nayyar, chairman, MEI.

Yajulu Medury, director of Mahindra Ecole Centrale, said that Minerva Fund- Mahindra University Scholarship Program is available to ensure that deserving students have access to a quality education. Efforts are also being made to drive inclusion in awarding scholarships across the board with special focus on female students, students from the north-eastern states, and Jammu and Kashmir regions, and the university is in talks with banks to create education loan products to add to this, said Medury.

MU will also to bring the corporate and industrial ecosystems together through its centres of excellence. Students will have access to the Mahindra Group’s expertise through a centre of excellence, visiting faculty and other strategic engagements. “We have a track record of 100% placements (at Ecole Centrale School of Engineering) and we will offer the same level of learning to people across liberal arts to qualify for similar high quality jobs," said C.P. Gurnani, managing director and CEO, Tech Mahindra.

The Mahindra University was notified by the government of Telangana.

