Mahindra Group launches university for interdisciplinary learning

Mahindra University is part of the Mahindra Educational Institutions (MEI), a not-for-profit subsidiary of Tech Mahindra. The university is being planned to be a platform to balance education with real-world experience through entrepreneurial projects to solve complex challenges facing society. Apart from US- and Europe-based universities, they are actively seeking partnerships with Japanese universities to leverage their expertise in technology and design, said Mahindra. An estimated 4,000 students and over 300-plus faculty members will be in place across the various schools at Mahindra University over the next five years.