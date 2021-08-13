NEW DELHI: Tech Mahindra Ltd-promoted Mahindra University Friday announced to set up a law school and roped in former Central Information Commissioner (CIC) Sridhar Acharyulu as its dean.

After the Ecole Centrale School of Engineering and the School of Management, this is the third school to be set up by Mahindra University. MU School of Law (MU-SoL) will be will be operational from the 2021-22 academic year and offer five-year integrated BBA-LL.B.(Hons) and BA-LL.B. (Hons) degrees.

“We are happy to announce the setting up of Mahindra University’s School of Law. This marks yet another important step in our journey to become a multi-disciplinary institution of higher learning. It is a pleasure to have Dr. Sridhar Acharyulu on board as its founder Dean and together with the MU School of Law faculty, we will make a difference in legal education in years to come," said Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor of the Mahindra University.

Before taking over as dean of Mahindra University’s School of Law, Acharyulu was a professor at NALSAR, Hyderabad. A well-known writer, he had published 48 books on Law and Journalism in both Telugu and English. He was the Central Information Commissioner from 2013 to 2018 and delivered several landmark orders on transparency under Right to Information Act.

Mahindra University a multi-disciplinary university is spread over 130 acres in Hyderabad. The Mahindra Group in July 2020 had announced the launch of the varsity. Other than the three schools it has set up as of today as part of MU, it has plans to set up Indira Mahindra School of Education, School of Media and Liberal Arts, and School of Design in due course. An estimated 4,000 students and over 300-plus faculty members will be in place across the various schools at Mahindra University over the few years.

