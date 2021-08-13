Mahindra University launches School of Law, ropes in former CIC as dean

Mahindra University a multi-disciplinary university is spread over 130 acres in Hyderabad. The Mahindra Group in July 2020 had announced the launch of the varsity. Other than the three schools it has set up as of today as part of MU, it has plans to set up Indira Mahindra School of Education, School of Media and Liberal Arts, and School of Design in due course. An estimated 4,000 students and over 300-plus faculty members will be in place across the various schools at Mahindra University over the few years.