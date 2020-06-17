Manish Sisodia writes to union HRD minister for canceling of board exams

Two weeks ahead of board exams, Delhi deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday wrote to the union human resource development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal asking for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams to be cancelled due to the growing number of covid-19 cases.

Sisodia has suggested that given the uncertainty, CBSE may rely on previous school based internal assessments for the exams which were scheduled to be held.

In March, board exams were postponed due to the imposition of the lockdown with growing cases of covid-19. This comes as parents have also approached the Supreme Court to cancel the board exams which were scheduled to be held between 1-15 July.

Sisodia had raised the issue in an earlier meeting with state education ministers on 28 April. Delhi has the third highest number of cases in the country with approximately 45,000 total positive cases. According to government estimates, the total number of cases in Delhi is likely to increase to 5.5 lakh by the end of July.

In his letter, Sisodia said that there are 242 containment zones and 251 schools were being used for distribution of ration. The state government is also planning to use school auditoriums to meet the additional demand for beds.

“In such a situation, using school buildings between July 1-15, 2020 and ensuring that all eligible students take their exam may be extremely difficult. Therefore, I once again request you to remove any further uncertainty and declare that the exams in 29 subjects proposed to be conducted in July will not be conducted at all. For the results in these subjects, CBSE may rely upon the previous school based internal assessments which includes project work, periodic tests, term exam," Sisodia said.

“I once again urge you to let us now focus on building the confidence of parents and capacity of schools to welcome our children back to resume teaching learning activities, whenever it is possible in the near future, instead of getting stuck with the remaining exams," he added in the letter.

