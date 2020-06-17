Manish Sisodia writes to union HRD minister for canceling of board exams

“In such a situation, using school buildings between July 1-15, 2020 and ensuring that all eligible students take their exam may be extremely difficult. Therefore, I once again request you to remove any further uncertainty and declare that the exams in 29 subjects proposed to be conducted in July will not be conducted at all. For the results in these subjects, CBSE may rely upon the previous school based internal assessments which includes project work, periodic tests, term exam," Sisodia said.