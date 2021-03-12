Mathematics, Physics not mandatory for engineering aspirants, says AICTE

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has released its approval process handbook for the academic year 2021-22. As per the AICTE handbook, mathematics and physics will not be compulsory subjects for students aspiring to pursue engineering.

This rule will be implemented from the upcoming academic year 2021-22.

Now, those students who are seeking admission to engineering colleges will have to pass 10+2 with any of the three following subjects:

Physics

Chemistry

Mathematics

Biology

Computer science

Electronics and IT

Information practices

Technical vocational subject

Biotechnology

Agriculture

Business studies

Engineering AICTE has also informed that the unreserved category students must score 45% marks, and reserved category students must score 40% marks in order to pass class 12.

Since physics and maths will not be compulsory for students of class 12, AICTE has proposed the introduction of bridge courses in maths and physics by the engineering colleges to strengthen the base of these subjects for students in initial semesters.

"The universities will offer suitable bridge courses such as mathematics, physics, engineering drawing for students coming from diverse backgrounds to achieve learning outcomes of the programme," AICTE said in its handbook.

Currently, the study of physics, chemistry and mathematics is mandatory for the students of Class 12 of the science stream to be able to apply for admission in undergraduate engineering courses.