NEW DELHI : The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has allowed standalone MBA colleges to start their new academic session from July 1 for existing students while the new session for freshers will begin from August 1. The council has barred all such institutes affiliated to it from hiking fees this year, keeping in mind the situation arising out of the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

"All standalone institutions offering Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Post Graduate Certificate in Management (PGCM) courses will have to follow the new academic calendar. Institutions may start the session as per notified dates in online mode and should only shift to regular face to face mode only after instructions from HRD Ministry," AICTE Member Secretary Rajive Kumar said.

According to the instructions, institutions have been asked to not hike admission fees for academic year 2020-21 and should not force selected candidates to pay advance fees during lockdown.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed and exams postponed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended till May 17.

"Due to shutdown of all educational institutions, some universities could not conduct final year examinations of undergraduate courses or could not declare results. In such cases, provisional admission of students may be given and the students shall produce proof of successful completion of graduation before December 31," Kumar added.

The government has cancelled CBSE exams for this year but entrance exams for medical and engineering students would be held this year.

