The technical education regulator AICTE has allowed institutions offering MBA and PGDM courses to admit students based on marks obtained in qualifying undergraduate exams as several entrance tests could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All India Tests i.e CAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, MAT, GMAT along with the 7th option of Common Entrance Test of the respective state are the qualifying tests for admission into PGDM course. In many of the states, some of the above entrance tests could not be conducted due to fear of spread of corona virus and there is no indication as to whether these tests are postponed or likely to be held or cancelled etc," AICTE said in a statement.

Therefore, in the current scenario, the PGDM/MBA institutions are allowed to admit the students on the basis of marks obtained in qualifying examination (undergraduate exams) by preparing a merit list in a transparent manner, the regulator said.

The technical education regulator has clarified that the relaxation is being made available only for the 2020-21 academic session and should not be seen as a precedent for future academic years.

AICTE said however said first preference will be given to those candidates who have appeared in any of the entrance tests mentioned in the APH 2020-21 (Approval Process Handbook 2020-21) and qualified irrespective of their marks secured in degree as long as minimum marks as per handbook are secured.

If vacant seats are still available, candidates shall be selected based on the merit in the qualifying under graduate exams, AICTE said.

The states may also use this relaxation while allotting seats through counselling, it added.

