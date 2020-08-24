MBA/PGDM admissions this year: AICTE circular explained in 5 points

"All India Tests i.e CAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, MAT, GMAT along with the 7th option of Common Entrance Test of the respective state are the qualifying tests for admission into PGDM course. In many of the states, some of the above entrance tests could not be conducted due to fear of spread of corona virus and there is no indication as to whether these tests are postponed or likely to be held or cancelled etc," AICTE said in a statement.