West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said the number of seats in the MBBS course has increased to 4,000 in the state with the addition of 250 seats in two medical colleges. Earlier, the West Bengal CM had underscored the need for increasing the number of medical seats in the state.

Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to inform the students of the increase in the number of MBBS seats. She stated that the first MBBS batch in Purulia Government MCH will be initiated with 100 seats and an additional 150 MBBS seats in Gouri Devi Medical College.

Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to inform the students of the increase in the number of MBBS seats. She stated that the first MBBS batch in Purulia Government MCH will be initiated with 100 seats and an additional 150 MBBS seats in Gouri Devi Medical College.

"I am pleased to announce that we now have 4,000 MBBS seats for Bengal's vibrant medical students with the initiation of the first MBBS batch in Purulia Govt MCH consisting of 100 seats & the addition of 150 MBBS seats in Gouri Devi Medical College," Banerjee said on Twitter.

Last year, minister of state for health Chandrima Bhattacharya had informed the assembly that the number of MBBS seats in West Bengal was 1,355 when the Trinamool Congress government came to power in the state in 2011.

Meanwhile, the results for NEET 2020 examination were released on the official website of NTA on 16 October. Students who have appeared for the exams and have qualified the examinations can visit the official website for further counselling details.