MBBS seats in India surge by 80% over 9 years, says Jitendra Singh

In India, the number of MBBS seats for aspiring doctors has increased from 51,348 to 91,927 in just nine years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has sought several measures to make medical education affordable, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday.

He informed that the MD seats have increased by 93% from 31,185 to 60,202 in the time period of nine years. Singh flagged off a 32-seater bus donated to AIIMS Jammu on Friday.

“In 2014, there were 145 government medical colleges. Now, India has 260 such GMCs and the number of AIIMS went up to 23 in the country," the minister said while addressing the event here.

Speaking about India's vaccination program, Singh stated that India has emerged as a world leader in protective healthcare, however, the country wasn’t taken seriously as a healthcare provider earlier.

He suggested incorporating telemedicine provision in SBI-donated buses to hospitals on the pattern of the 'Doctors on Wheels' facility and called for an integrated health management protocol to add value to delivering medical services in far-flung areas.

Jitendra Singh further interacted with the students and faculty of AIIMS Jammu. He offered tips to the students as to how to excel in their field and to work towards realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of a developed nation by 2047.

Earlier on October 14, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR) in Kohima, which is the first medical college in the northeastern state.

The minister highlighted that the NIMSR Kohima is not just a medical college, but also a research institute.

NIMSR, Kohima is affiliated with Nagaland University and received the letter of permission for the admission of 100 MBBS students from the academic year 2023-2024 from the National Medical Commission (NMC) in April.

