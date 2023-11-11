MBBS seats in India surge by 80% over 9 years, says Jitendra Singh
The number of MBBS seats in India has increased from 51,348 to 91,927 in nine years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, making medical education more affordable.
