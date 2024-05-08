MBOSE Meghalaya 12th Result 2024: Meghalaya Board class 12th result declared; check details inside
MBOSE Meghalaya 12th Result 2024: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) board declared the results for MBOSE HSSLC Science and Commerce streams, along with the vocational courses.
MBOSE Meghalaya 12th Result 2024: In a sigh of relief for several students, the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on Wednesday declared the results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message