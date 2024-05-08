MBOSE Meghalaya 12th Result 2024: In a sigh of relief for several students, the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on Wednesday declared the results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations.

The board declared the results for Science and Commerce streams, along with vocational courses.

The Science stream recorded 85.24% pass percentage. Whereas, Commerce stream recorded 80.26 pass percentage.

MBOSE Meghalaya 12th Result 2024: Commerce stream toppers

Ferry Filarisha Wann topped the exam with 472 marks. Raj Paul stood second with 463 marks. The third position was secured by Pogkoch Dutta who got 458 marks.

MBOSE Meghalaya 12th Result 2024: Science stream toppers

Soham Bhatacharjee has topped the exam. He secured 483 marks. Gordon Kupar Nongbri stood second with 463 marks. Whereas, Ar Meker Marpna bagged the third position securing 471 marks, reported Financial Express.

How to access MBOSE Meghalaya 12th Result 2024:

1) Visit the official website

2) Fill requested information (Name, birth date, registration number)

3) Download the provisional marksheet

The exams were held from March 1, 2024, to March 28, 2024.

