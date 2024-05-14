MBSE Mizoram 10th Result 2024: Class 10 results to be OUT soon on mbse.edu.in. Know how to check and other details here
MBSE Mizoram 10th Result 2024: MBSE is set to release Class 10th exam results on May 14 at 12 pm according to chairman JH Zoremthang.
The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) is likely to announce the results of the MBSE HSLC Class 10th exams today i.e. on May 14. Citing MBSE chairman JH Zoremthang, PTI report said that the results will be declared at 12 pm. This year, the MBSE class 10 board exams were conducted from February 26-March 15.