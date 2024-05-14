The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) is likely to announce the results of the MBSE HSLC Class 10th exams today i.e. on May 14. Citing MBSE chairman JH Zoremthang, PTI report said that the results will be declared at 12 pm. This year, the MBSE class 10 board exams were conducted from February 26-March 15.

Catch MBSE HSLC Result 2024 Live Updates

Once the results are out, students can check their results on the official board's website i.e. mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com. Apart from this, results could be seen at the MBSE office in Aizawl's Chaltlang, JH Zoremthang as reported by PTI. He also added that MBSE will also announce the results of the class 12 exams within this month.

Last year, the MBSE HSLC results were declared on May 11.

Here's how to check Class 10 scores

-Visit the official website i.e. mbse.edu.in

-Click on the activated link HSLC 2024 results

-Enter the required login credentials and click on submit.

-Your Mizoram HSLC or Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen.

-Download or take a printout for future use.

Apart from Mizoram, the Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) is set to release the HSE Plus One or Class 11 board exam results today. Students can check their marks online after the official announcement by using their board exam registration numbers and dates of birth as login credentials.

Yesterday, The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam results had declared the Classes 10 and 12. The pass percentage in Class 10 stood at 93.6, a rise of 0.48 percentage points from last year. The pass percentage in the Class-12 exam saw a marginal increase of 0.65 percentage points from last year to 87.98. In the Class-10 exams, girls outshined boys by 2.04 percentage points. While 94.75 per cent girls cleared the exams, 92.71 per cent boys managed to pass the exams. Speaking of CBSE Class 12 results, the pass percentage for girls stood at 91.5 per cent while that of boys was 85.12 per cent.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!