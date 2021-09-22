Meet the 12-member Kasturirangan committee that will design NCFs

Meet the 12-member Kasturirangan committee that will design NCFs2 min read . 01:44 PM IST
- The 12 members will play a crucial role in designing pedagogy, help revision of books if necessary and aid NEP implementation effectively
New Delhi: The union government has set up a committee to design four national curriculum frameworks (NCFs) and set a roadmap for the school education sector.
Here are the 12 members who will play a crucial role in designing pedagogy, help revision of books if necessary and aid National Education Policy (NEP) implementation effectively.
K.Kasturirangan (chairman): An Indian space scientist, Kasturirangan headed the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from 1994 to 2003. He is a recipient of the three major civilian awards -- the Padma Shri (1982), Padma Bhushan (1992) and Padma Vibhushan (2000). He was previously the chairman of the NEP drafting committee.
Mahesh Chandra Pant: He is the chancellor of National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration, a body under the union education ministry.
Govind Prasad Sharma: Sharma is the chairman of the National Book Trust, a book publishing body of the government.
Najma Akhtar: Akhtar is an academician of repute. Since April 2019, she has been the vice-chancellor of the Jamia Millia Islamia, a central university in New Delhi.
T V Kattimani: A former VC of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak (M.P.), Kattimani is now the vice-chancellor of Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh.
Michel Danino: He is an Indian author of French origin. He is a guest professor at IIT Gandhinagar. In 2017, the Government of India conferred Padma Shri for his contribution towards Literature and Education.
Milind Kamble: An Indian entrepreneur, Kamble is also the founder of Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In 2013, he was awarded Padma Shri, and currently he is the chairperson of IIM-Jammu.
Jagbir Singh: Singh, is a former professor and HoD, Department of Punjabi at Delhi University. He is now the chancellor of the Central University of Punjab, Bathinda.
Manjul Bhargava: He is a renowned American mathematician of Indian origin and was also part of NEP drafting committee.
M K Sridhar: He is a trainer and a social activist and has served as member secretary of Karnataka Knowledge Commission and Karnataka State Innovation Council. Recently, he served as a member of a committee for draft NEP.
Dhir Jhingran: Jhingran is a retired bureaucrat and has served as principal secretary of Education in Assam and as a Director in the union Ministry of Human Resource Development. He is the founder-director of ‘Language and Learning Foundation (LLF), a non-profit focused on improving foundational learning of children in government primary schools.
Shankar Maruwada: He is the co-founder and CEO at ‘EkStep Foundation’ and he is an entrepreneur and marketing professional with a wide range of experience working on large-scale projects such as Aadhaar, India’s national identification programme.
