MBOSE HSSLC 12th result 2025 OUT: Meghalaya Board declares Class 12 result at megresults.nic.in | How to check

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) announced the Class 12 Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results for the Science, Commerce, Vocational, and Arts streams on Monday.

Advertisement

The overall pass percentage for the MBOSE HSSLC 2025 Examination is 82.05% this year.

Disha Chokhani has emerged as the topper in the Commerce stream of the Meghalaya Board Class 12 examinations by securing 481 marks, according to a report by Zee News.

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC 12th result 2025: Official website Students can check their results on the official websites —

-mbose.in

-mboseresults.in

megresults.nic.in

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC 12th result 2025: How to check online Follow these steps to check your MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 results online:

1. Visit the official MBOSE website.

2. Click on the link for the HSSLC 2025 results.

Advertisement

3. A login window will appear.

4. Enter your roll number and any other required details.

5. Your Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Verify all details, then download and save the result for future reference.

How to Check MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025 via SMS: 1. Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

2. Type your message in one of the following formats:

MG12<your roll number>

MBOSE12<your roll number>

3. Send the message to the designated number:

58888 for the first format

56263 for the second format

You will receive your result in an SMS reply.

(This is a developing story)