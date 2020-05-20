MHA grants exemption from lockdown to conduct class 10, 12 board exams

The Ministry of Home Affairs today granted exemption from lockdown to conduct board examination for students of 10th and 12th standard, said Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Taking into consideration the academic interest of a large number of students, it has been decided to grant exemption from lockdown measures to conduct board examination for classes 10th and 12th, with few conditions like social distancing, face mask etc, for their safety," Shah tweeted.

The decision comes after board examinations were earlier postponed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Moreover, the HRD Ministry today said that students will appear for pending class 10 and 12 board examinations in their own schools instead of an external test centre.

The Ministry is also planning to declare the board exam results by July-end and evaluation process has already begun for exams which were conducted before the lockdown was announced. The HRD Ministry had designated 3,000 evaluation centres from where answer sheets would be distributed to teachers.

"Efforts are being made to declare the result by July-end itself. Evaluation process has already begun for the board exams and will continue to be held simultaneously with pending exams," HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said.

Apart from that, The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced the date sheet for the pending class 10 and 12 board exams, which will now be held from 1-15 July, 2020.

According to the CBSE officials, students will appear at their individual schools for the exams and not external test centres.

"Students will appear for the exams in their own schools and not external test centres to ensure minimum travel for them. Schools will be responsible for ensuring social distancing norms are followed and students will be required to carry their own sanitiser bottles and cover their face with mask," a board official said.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

With inputs from agencies

