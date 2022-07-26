Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News /  MHT CET 2022 admit card for PCM to be released today, check details

MHT CET 2022 admit card for PCM to be released today, check details

MHT CET 2022 for Engineering (PCM) aspirants will be held from August 5 to 11, 2022. Photo: Mint
1 min read . 04:17 PM ISTLivemint

The entrance exam for the Engineering (PCM) aspirants will be held from August 5 to 11, 2022

The admit cards for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 admit cards for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group will be released shortly.

The admit cards which will be released today by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will be available for download on the exam portal, mhtcet2022.mahacet.org or on cetcell.mahacet.org.

To download the MHT CET admit cards, candidates can follow the below listed steps:

1) Log on to cetcell.mahacet.org.

2) Click on ‘MHT CET PCM admit card’ under 'To Download Admit Card For CET- 2022'.

3) Enter the required information and submit.

4) View and download your admit card.

The entrance exam for the Engineering (PCM) aspirants will be held from August 5 to 11, 2022. 

For PCB group, the exam will be conducted between August 12 and 20, 2022 and  s per the exam schedule released by CET Cell, the admit cards will be issued on August 8.

MHT CET is held at state-level for admission to engineering, pharmacy and other allied courses.

In addition to this, CET Cell also holds NEET counselling for state quota seats of Maharashtra.

It also conducts several other undergraduate and postgraduate entrance exams for courses including Architecture and Planning, Hospitality, Law and Management.

 

 

 

