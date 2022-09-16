Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Education / News /  MHT CET 2022: PCM, PCB scorecard out, Check direct link here

MHT CET 2022: PCM, PCB scorecard out, Check direct link here

Students can check their scores by logging in to the MHT CET website using application number and birth date. (HT)
1 min read . 12:25 PM ISTLivemint

The Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 results have been declared for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) groups on Thursday.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 results have been declared for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) groups on Thursday. Students can check their results on the official website---cetcell.mahacet.org.

Students can check their scores by logging in to the MHT CET website using application number and birth date. 

MHT CET 2022: Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the MHT CET 2022 official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the link showing MHT CET Result 2022.

Step 3: Login using application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the scree.

Step 5: Download and get a hard copy for future reference.

Earlier, the answer key was released on 1 September and students were asked to objections till September 4.

The MHT CET exam 2022 were held from 5 August. The three hour exams for admission to undergraduate program were held in two slots. The first slot began at 9 am-12 noon while the second slot was from 2 pm-5 pm.

The board conducted the entrance exam for PCM group from 5-11 August while PCB group exams were held from 12-20 August. After many students faced technical glitches, a re-exam was done on 29 August.

The board conducted the entrance exam for PCM group from 5-11 August while PCB group exams were held from 12-20 August. After many students faced technical glitches, a re-exam was done on 29 August.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

