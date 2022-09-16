MHT CET 2022: PCM, PCB scorecard out, Check direct link here

The Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 results have been declared for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) groups on Thursday.
The Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 results have been declared for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) groups on Thursday. Students can check their results on the official website---cetcell.mahacet.org.
Students can check their scores by logging in to the MHT CET website using application number and birth date.
The MHT CET exam 2022 were held from 5 August. The three hour exams for admission to undergraduate program were held in two slots. The first slot began at 9 am-12 noon while the second slot was from 2 pm-5 pm.
The board conducted the entrance exam for PCM group from 5-11 August while PCB group exams were held from 12-20 August. After many students faced technical glitches, a re-exam was done on 29 August.
The board conducted the entrance exam for PCM group from 5-11 August while PCB group exams were held from 12-20 August. After many students faced technical glitches, a re-exam was done on 29 August.